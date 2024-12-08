Make sure you have the timings down for the I’m a Celebrity final 📺

A new King or Queen of the Jungle will be announced today.

ITV have confirmed the timings for the I’m a Celeb final.

Just three celebs are left on the 2024 version of the show.

I’m a Celebrity will be crowning the latest King or Queen of the Jungle in just a few hours. The bookies odds have shifted around over the course of the competition so far - with Danny and Coleen jostling at the top.

After nearly 22 days in the wilds of Australia, just three celebrities are left after Saturday’s (December 7) episode. Danny, Coleen, Richard and Oti took on the Celebrity Cyclone last night, before the elimination took place.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the final of the 2024 series of I’m a Celebrity and voting is already open. Make sure you aren’t caught out by the timings - especially after the previous episode started at an unusual time.

What time does the I’m a Celebrity final start?

Ant and Dec will present I'm A Celebrity live from Australia | ITV

Fans might have got caught out by the change to the TV schedule for the episode on Saturday night as the show started later than usual. It was moved out of its regular slot by the return of You Bet! after 27 years.

ITV have confirmed the start time for the I’m a Celebrity final today (December 8). It will start at 9pm - meaning it will air in its usual time slot.

How long is the I'm a Celebrity final on for?

It is scheduled to begin at 9pm, as previously mentioned. ITV have confirmed it will be one of the longest episodes of the series so far.

I’m a Celeb will finish at 10.40pm, meaning that the final will be on for 100 minutes - including adverts. At 1 hour and 40 minutes, it is also longer than some films.

Is this the last episode of I’m a Celebrity 2024?

It is the final of I’m a Celebrity and so this is the last full episode of the show for the year. But there will be a final slice of jungle action with the spin off show Unpacked on ITV2 at 10.40pm - this will run for an hour and finish at 11.40pm.

