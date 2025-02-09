Love Island: All Stars final date has been ‘confirmed’ 🚨

Love Island: All Stars will soon crown a winner.

The date of the final was let slip by a podcast presenter.

The ITV2 show will end in just over a week’s time.

The date of Love Island: All Stars final has seemingly been confirmed after a podcast presenter let it slip. The show will come to a conclusion in just over a week’s time.

Expect plenty of drama as we head into the final week - in a season that has seen plenty of surprises. From bombshell arrivals to a pair of sudden jaw-dropping departures, audiences have had it all.

See the latest couples in the villa for the winter series of the show. The cast has featured favourites from across the last decade of the ITV2 reality series.

When is the Love Island: All Stars 2025 final?

Love Island bosses have revealed the reason why Casa Amor hasn't featured in Love Island All Stars. | ITV

The hit ITV2 show returned for its second series this winter - and features former Islanders returning for a fresh chance at love. Filming for the show takes place in South Africa instead of Spain like the main summer season.

Love Island: All Stars started on Monday January 13 and it will come to an end in just over a week’s time. In the synopsis for tonight’s episode (February 9), via Radio Times, it makes reference to the start of the final week and the race to the finish line.

But the exact date has already been let slip during the show’s daily companion podcast. Essex Live reports that host Amy Hart described the final as being “two weeks away” last Monday (February 3) and points to the date of January 17.

This revelation does track as Love Island traditionally has its final on a Monday night - and also starts a new series on a Monday.

See the strange rules that Love Island contestants have to follow when in the villa.