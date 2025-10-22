MAFS UK has been moved once again and starts earlier than usual 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS UK will start early again this evening.

E4 has moved the schedule around in October.

But when exactly does the latest episode start?

Married at First Sight UK fans are being reminded that the show will start earlier than usual tonight (October 22). The hit reality series has been moved from its regular spot once more.

Viewers who sit down at 9pm this evening, thinking they will get their regular dose of action, are in for a rude surprise. MAFS UK has switched up its schedule in recent weeks, following the start of Celebrity Traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E4 has cut the episode count to four per week and changed the start time for Wednesday nights. It might catch you out once more, so make sure you know exactly when the show is on this evening.

When is MAFS UK on TV today?

Married at First Sight UK isn't on at 9pm tonight for the second week running - here's the time it is on tonight. Pictured are brides Rebecca and Leah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Unlike the initial weeks of the show’s run, Married at First Sight UK will not start at exactly the same time each night. The episodes from Sunday to Tuesday nights all currently begin at 9pm, but the episodes on Wednesday have been moved.

MAFS UK will start at the earlier time of 8pm on E4 once again tonight (October 22). The change was introduced two weeks ago (October 8) to avoid clashing with Celebrity Traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can expect tonight’s episode of MAFS UK to run for just over an hour, finishing at 9.05pm. It will be followed by a repeat of Gogglebox.

The preview for the show this evening, via Radio Times , reads: “The couples head off to a countryside retreat, which proves a welcome romantic break for some, but a dramatic turning point for others as one bride is confronted over rumours about questionable behaviour.”

Is MAFS UK on tomorrow night?

Once again, E4 is running a reduced slate of episodes this week. Instead of the usual five nights per week, it is only airing episodes on four days.

MAFS UK will take tomorrow (October 23) off and will instead return on Sunday (October 26). The show will be back at 9pm that evening.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.