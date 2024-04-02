Ministry of Sound Classical live spectacular to storm Warwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Sound Classical, performed by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra, will play its most iconic venue yet, on Saturday, July 20, from 5.30pm.

It promises an evening of unparalleled musical magic beneath the stars.

BUY TICKETS: General admission tickets are £52.50 and VIP tickets are £105, all prices plus booking fees - CLICK HERE.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a string of sold-out shows in 2023, the renowned concert is poised to take centre stage in the grounds of this incredible venue, embodying centuries of history, majesty, and architectural splendour.

Audiences will be immersed in the ultimate dance compilations of all time, featuring classic tracks meticulously reimagined in time with euphoric lasers and other stunning lights.

The magic will unfold courtesy of the magnificent orchestra, whose musical prowess promises to breathe new life into timeless favourites.

Ministry Of Sound Classical is brought to life by the stunning 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists.

Marking over 25 years since its inception, The Annual Classical promises an unforgettable journey through the most beloved dance hits of the 90s.

From The Chemical Brothers' infectious Hey Boy Hey Girl, to Dario G's anthemic Sunchyme and Faithless' iconic Insomnia, the setlist is a celebration of the era's most cherished tunes.

Dance fans will can anticipate the pulse-pounding beats of Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now and a myriad of other chart-toppers that defined an era.

The Ministry of Sound Classical experience transcends mere music.

Set to a euphoric laser light production the show also features the stunning 50-piece London Concert Orchestra

It's a fusion of auditory and visual splendor, with a thrilling laser light production enhancing every note and rhythm.