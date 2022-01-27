Iconic former Nuneaton cinema that turned into a bingo hall is up for auction

A much-loved building in Chapel End will go under the hammer next week and the sale of the former bingo and snooker club is expected to attract a great deal of interest.

The Palace Grand in Camp Hill Road closed its doors at the end of October with a bus being laid on twice a week to Palace Bingo Bedworth for regular players to still get a night out.

The distinctive building started life as the Grand Cinema in 1929. It was redesigned and extended by Bradley and Clarke around 1938 and went on to serve the local community until 1961, before being transformed into a bingo club.

It comes with the adjoining self-contained snooker hall on the main road and the auctioneers say it has the potential for a variety of uses and development opportunities. A restrictive covenant prevents it from being used as a bingo hall.

The building includes the main event seating area, plus a bar, kitchen and ancillary offices and stores. There is access to the back of the building, leading to a service yard.

It has a guide price of between £250,000 and £275,000 and is expected to attract a great deal of interest when it goes to auction next Thursday, February 3.

Director and auctioneer at Loveitts, Sally Smith, said: “This is an incredible building which has served the local community in Nuneaton for 92 years – it represents an important part of the town’s history.

“As a unique lot, it offers great potential for any property investor, situated in a busy and popular part of Nuneaton. It will be very exciting to see what the next chapter of its long life will be.”