Street pastors are a familiar part of Rugby’s nightlife and the team has welcomed some new recruits to their ranks.

Earlier this month Rugby Street Pastors held a special commissioning service at Bilton Evangelical Church for the latest members of the team.

The event was led by Pastor Jonathan Skelton, chair of the management team, along with family, friends and others who are part of the group - or supporters of it.

This included the then High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe and his communications officer Priya Tek Kalsi, Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team and Warwickshire Police lead chaplain Matthew Hopley.

Street pastors are Christians going out and about from 10pm to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, ready to help, listen and care for anyone on a night out.

They complete 50 hours of training prior to patrolling, ensuring they are safe and equipped to deal with people and situations that arise, in a non-judgemental, non-confrontational manner.

Group co-ordinator Dawn Thurkettle said: “Rugby Street Pastors have been caring, listening and helping all those in need on Friday and Saturday nights for the past 14 years.

"It is a joy and a privilege to serve our community and show the church in action serving our town and I am so thankful for the positive relationship the churches have across Rugby, working together to serve our community.

"The new street pastors have shown such commitment and have completed the necessary training modules, so that they are safe and effective on the street.