Review: 'Spell-binding hypnotist made Robbie Williams appear to volunteers at Rugby show'

Review – The Poldark Show – Benn Hall, Rugby – Saturday, February 17

3, 2, 1 and we were back in the room at Poldark’s mesmerising night of wonder and intrigue in Rugby on Saturday night.

The hypnotist brought intrigue, wonder and entertainment to enthralled guests at his dazzling fundraising show.

Take a trance on me...Picture: Mark Hurst.

I was sceptical about going to the Poldark Show, but it was worth the late night, well past my bedtime, finishing at 12.15am.

Henrik Court, our compere for the evening, welcomed the audience and announced the show.

Angus Baskerville was the first act, a member of the local Leamington and Warwick Magic Show. He wowed us with his amazing tricks.

It was especially personal as Angus is autistic and performed his magic, explaining his autistic life through his fascinating magic.

Dancing to The Record Covers. Mark Hurst.

Poldark's couple of dozen volunteers were on stage under hypnosis for the last two hours. I was riveted to my seat. An amazing natural hypnotist.

Especially dramatic hypnotism was when the audience 'thought' they had a puppy to cuddle and were then told they were lost in the audience. They were upset, however Poldark told them they were stuck to the floor and couldn't move, later telling them they could look for them.

There was some upset volunteers and even swearing. Realistic. Then, several ladies thought Robbie Williams was in the audience and gave that man chosen from the audience a kiss on the cheek.

Another time they were enthusiastically playing instruments.

Hundreds of guests enjoy the spell-binding show. Mark Hurst.

The climax of the show was the levitation of a man, with just a chair under his neck and under his feet. How ever did he do that? We will never know.

Amazing how naturally Poldark could hypnotise in a few minutes and with the snap of fingers bring participants back to reality.

The five piece covers band, The Record Covers played modern Indie/rock chart toppers, sing along chart toppers to entertain with singing and dancing to their music.

The charity evening was in aid of three charities close to the hearts of Rugby and beyond. They were OurJay Foundation, The Myton Hospices and Fred Bennett's Don't Look Down Fund.

The acts were pure magic. Picture: Mark Hurst.

Guests were treated to a fantastic raffle with an array of over 45 prizes. I was there helping with Rugby Saturday Breakfast Club.

All in all, a spell-binding one off night for the 200+ people in the audience.