Severance’s second series finale is its longest ever episode 📺

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severance’s highly anticipated season finale is out this week.

It is a feature length episode - and the longest of the show so far.

But what time will it be out on Apple TV?

Severance is set to bring the curtain down on its acclaimed second season. The Apple TV hit has continued to thrill audiences and expand on its many mysteries in this series.

The Adam Scott starring show returned in January after nearly three years away. But it is almost about to come to an end already - and much is at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time will Severance’s season finale be out? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Severance’s season two finale?

Adam Scott in Severance season two. | Apple TV+

The show feels like it only just returned to our screens, however it is already coming to an end. Severance’s second season finale (episode 10) is due to be released today (March 20) in the US and on Friday (March 21) in the UK/ Europe.

Not much has been released about the episode at all, beyond the title: Cold Harbor. It is one of the episodes directed by Ben Stiller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long is Severance’s season two finale?

The Apple TV series is treating fans to its longest ever episode as it brings an end to season two. Cold Harbor will be 76 minutes long - which is an hour and 15.

When will Severance season two episode 10 be out?

Severance releases its latest episode in a prime slot for American viewers - but one which proves a bit more inconvenient for British fans. The ninth episode of series two will be released at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET today in America.

Due to the difference in time zones, Severance is usually released at 2am GMT. However because daylight savings time started in the US last weekend, it will actually arrive slightly earlier at 1am.

British viewers will want to tread lightly to avoid spoilers, unless they are able to stay up late to watch Severance. Might be wise to mute any words associated with the show on social media platforms.