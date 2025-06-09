Shardlake is set to make its debut on ITV - a year after it released on Disney Plus 👀

Historical mystery Shardlake is coming to ITV1 tonight (June 9).

Sean Bean is among the famous faces in the four-part drama.

But who else is in the cast and where do you know them from?

Television fans who missed out on the thoroughly excellent series Shardlake will get another chance - as it comes to ITV in just a matter of hours. The four-part mystery is based on the series of best selling books of the same name.

The Tudor-era thriller originally debuted on Disney Plus just over a year ago, however it is now coming to terrestrial TV. Sean Bean is among the very recognisable faces in the cast.

But who are the other actors in the show - and why has it been cancelled by Disney? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Shardlake on ITV and how to watch?

Having originally debuted on Disney Plus in spring 2024, the four-part historical mystery is set to arrive on terrestrial TV tonight (June 9). The first episode will premiere on ITV1/ STV at 9pm and will run until 10pm, being followed by the nightly news.

The full boxset is available to stream right now on ITVX - but the show is also set to be broadcast weekly on TV. The second episode is due to air next Monday (June 16) at the same time of 9pm.

Arthur Hughes in Shardlake | The Forge/Runaway Fridge/ITV

ITV has in recent years struck up a deal with Disney Plus to bring some of its shows to ITVX. Previous examples include Extraordinary, Andrew Garfield’s Under the Banner of Heaven and more.

Shardlake is the latest example - and it has also nabbed a prime slot on terrestrial TV. It is well worth watching tonight, if you didn’t have access to it on Disney Plus.

Who is in the cast of Shardlake?

The cast features plenty of familiar faces - not least of all Sean Bean. The cast includes:

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Anthony Boyle as John "Jack" Barak

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice Fewterer

Joe Barber as Novice Simon Whelplay

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Peter Firth as Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Mike Noble as Master Bugge

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

Matthew Steer as Dr. Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Prior Mortimus

Michael Rivers as Robin Singleton

Ken Nwosu as Snook

Hilary Tones as Old Annie

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

Alex Lowe as Brother Andrew

Toby Eden as young Shardlake

Where do you know Shardlake cast from?

Sean Bean obviously needs no introduction - having played iconic roles such as Sharpe in the ITV series and Boromir in Lord of the Rings. He was also recently in BBC’s This City is Ours as well as the first season of the acclaimed drama Time.

Arthur Hughes - who is playing Shardlake himself - has had roles on Netflix and BBC in his career so far. He played Liam Ashby in the Jenna Coleman-fronted series The Jetty in 2024, as well as Ryan McDaniel in The Innocents back in 2018.

In the Shardlake novels, the titular character has a hunchback and Arthur Hughes has radial dysplasia affecting his right arm.

Rounding out the main cast is Anthony Boyle, who you may recognise from Apple TV’s Masters of the Air - from the people behind Band of Brothers. He also had roles in films such as The Lost City of Z, Tolkien and 2023’s Tetris.

During 2024, Anthony also had roles in another Apple TV series Manhunt - playing President Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth. He also played Brendan Hughes in Disney Plus’ Say Nothing.

Will there be another series of Shardlake?

After making its debut on Disney Plus last year, it was revealed back in January that Shardlake would not be returning for a second season. The show only adapted the first of seven books in the series.

A rep for the streamer told Variety: “‘Shardlake’ will also not be returning for a second season on the service. We’d like to thank Stephen Butchard who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge.”

Disney Plus also confirmed that superhero comedy Extraordinary would not be coming back for a third series.

