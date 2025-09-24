This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

South Park will be back in just a few hours.

The show was delayed at the last minute a week ago.

But when can you expect the latest episode?

South Park should be back with a brand new episode in just a matter of hours. At least if all goes to plan.

The iconic animated comedy series is in its 27th season, if you can believe it. Starting back in July, it has released episodes every other week - mostly.

South Park shocked fans by surprisingly announcing a delay at the last minute a week ago. But it is almost time for the postponed episode to be released.

What time is South Park’s next episode out?

The 27th season of the legendary sitcom is due to arrive in a matter of hours. It is expected to be broadcast on Comedy Central this evening (September 24) in America and will be out on Paramount Plus tomorrow (September 25).

If all goes to plan and the episode airs as scheduled, without any further delays, it should be out at 10pm E.T/ P.T. on Comedy Central. The episode will then be available on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. tomorrow - which is 2pm British time.

The episode will be the fifth of season 27.

Why was South Park delayed last week?

Having returned for its 27th series back on July 23, South Park has been releasing a new episode every other Wednesday. The most recent episode was due to come last Wednesday(September 17), however it was pulled at the last minute.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and ‘South Park’ fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

So far, four episodes have been released in series 27 with the most recent coming out on September 3. Provided the latest episode does air today (September 24), further new ones will be broadcast every other week from October 15 to December 10.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

