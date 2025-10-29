When does Stranger Things season 5 start? Key dates for Netflix final season
- Stranger Things is set to conclude this winter.
- The show’s fifth and final season will soon arrive.
- But what are the key dates fans need to know?
A dark storm is brewing over Hawkins and one final battle is just over the horizon. Stranger Things' last season is drawing nearer and fans are being reminded of the key dates.
Netflix is preparing to release a brand new trailer for the conclusion to its mega hit. The official account teased: “Something’s coming.”
But when can you expect the final series to come out? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Stranger Things season 5 release?
For its blockbuster hit, Netflix has split its last season into three separate parts. It will see the final eight episodes split out across November and December.
However, viewers in the UK and Europe will have to wait until 2026 for the show to conclude. The release dates are as follows:
- Part 1 - episodes 1-4 - November 26 in America, November 27 in UK
- Part 2 - episodes 5-7 - December 25 in America, December 26 in UK
- Part 3 - episode 8 - December 31 in America, January 1, 2026, in UK
What are the episode titles?
- The Crawl
- The Vanishing Of….
- The Turnbow Trap
- Sorcerer
- Shock Jock
- Escape From Camazotz
- The Bridge
- The Rightside Up
The second episode is a tantalising tease for fans - and serves as a call back to the show’s pilot. If you remember ‘chapter one’ was called: The Vanishing of Will Byers.
So who will be the person who vanishes in the fifth season, bringing the show full circle. The final episode - The Rightside Up - is an interesting twist on the Upside Down concept from the show.
Who is in the cast of season 5?
Main cast
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hopper
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
- Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
Also starring
- Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna / Henry Creel / One
- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
- Linda Hamilton
- Amybeth McNulty as Vickie
Others
- Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler
- Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler
- Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow
- Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers
- Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan
- Clayton Royal Johnson as Andy
- Hunter Romanillos as Chance
What to expect from Stranger Things season 5?
The show left off on quite the down note at the end of series four, with the group falling to stop Vecna. It left Max in a bad state and the town of Hawkins in disaster mode.
Netflix is keeping details close to its chest, unsurprisingly. However, it has offered a brief synopsis that reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.
“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.
“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”
