Strictly Come Dancing has lost another star to injury in a brutal blow. The cast will be down one extra couple this weekend and that’s before we even get to the next elimination.

The remaining celebrities will be taking on ‘Icons’ week and the song list has been confirmed. It includes some true legends from the music world - see more here.

Another injury blow means that just 11 couples are left in the competition ahead of this weekend. Three dance offs have already taken place - remind yourself who has danced their last dance so far.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC

2 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC

3 . Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley. | BBC Photo: BBC