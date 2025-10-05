Strictly Come Dancing has sent home its first star - but who was it? 💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing has eliminated its first celeb.

The results are in and the first Strictly Come Dancing star has waltzed away from the ballroom floor for the final time. Both the esteemed judges and the public have had their say this weekend.

Having returned back in late September, the celebs had a stay of execution a week ago. However, the lines opened for the first time yesterday (October 4) and the judges scores for the first two dances were combined on the leaderboard.

For the first time in 2025, the BBC brought the show back on a Sunday night for a Results show. It saw the bottom two stars after the judging and the voting return to the ballroom floor for the dreaded dance-off.

But who has two-stepped and tangoed for the last time? Here’s all you need to know:

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show returns

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 | BBC

Having boogied back onto our screens two weeks ago for the launch show, Strictly has now entered its usual weekly rhythm. Last weekend, viewers only had one episode to tune in for as no elimination took place.

After that initial respite, the stars faced the very first elimination of the season this weekend. It meant that for the first time in 2025, fans have had two helpings of Strictly action with the results show returning tonight (October 5).

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

In the second week of the competition, the scores from round one are rolled-up and combined with this week’s judgements from the Strictly panel. Once the scores were handed out, the lines opened and the public had the chance to give their verdict on this year’s cast for the first time.

The votes were totted up and combined with the scores from the judges to get the bottom two. The celebs who are at the bottom will then get the chance to dance one more time to remain in the competition.

During the results show, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

Who was in the Strictly dance-off?

The pairs in the bottom two were Tom Skinner and Amy Dowden as well as Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Byckova. They had to hit the dance floor one more time.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

Tom Skinner is the first celebrity to leave Strictly this year. The judges decided to save Chris and Nadiya instead.

