What time can you listen to Taylor Swift’s new album?

Taylor Swift is back with a new album.

Fans might be wondering when exactly they can tune in.

Here is all we know about the release time.

Taylor Swift’s 12th album is so close you can almost hear it. The pop mega-star will be introducing fans to The Life of a Showgirl in a matter of hours.

Weeks after it was announced, and with no singles released beforehand, the follow-up to 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department is almost upon us. Fans might be wondering exactly how long is left before they can listen to it.

A limited album launch event and film will also be arriving in select cinemas on Friday. But when is it actually out on Spotify?

What time is Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl out?

The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released around the world on Friday (October 3). However, the exact time fans can listen to it will depend on where they live.

Maire Claire AU reports that instead of releasing as soon as the clock strikes midnight wherever you are in the world, it will differ due to time zones. It is due to come out at 12am ET on Friday in America, which is 5am British time.

So fans in the UK will not be able to stay up and hit play as soon as October 3 starts. You may want to set an early alarm instead, but it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

The album will be available at 2pm in Australia and 4pm in New Zealand on Friday. Check your personal time zone against eastern time in America to find out when the album will be available where you live.

How long is The Life of a Showgirl?

Featuring 12 songs in total, the album is due to run for approximately 41 minutes. So if you hit play at exactly 5am (in the UK) on Friday, your first run through will finish at 5.41am - give or take a few seconds.

The longest track is set to be Eldest Daughter, which runs for around 4 minutes and 6 seconds. The shortest is Actually Romantic which clocks in at 2 minutes 43 seconds.

