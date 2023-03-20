Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has shared a Cutting It throwback picture as the BBC drama returns to screens.

Amanda Holden has many more acting roles under her belt

Amanda Holden has shared a Cutting It throwback on social media amid news the BBC drama will return to TV. The 52-year-old, who has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2007, delighted fans with the update.

The Instagram post shows the TV presenter wearing a black outfit with cut-out features. She said: “So fun to see this being repeated. #cuttingit @uktv.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cutting It, which first aired in 2002, was a BBC drama in which Amanda played the role of Mia Bevan. In another picture, Amanda asked who remembered the picture. Amanda portrayed the role of Mia for 13 episodes in the drama, which ran for four seasons.

Most Popular

The BBC drama series was set in Manchester and revolves around the lives of a team running a hairdressing salon. Amanda’s co-stars included names such as Sarah Parish, Jason Merrells, Angela Griffin and Siân Reeves.

Amanda’s acting career started in 1993 when she starred in an episode of In Suspicious Circumstances. She has also portrayed roles in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek, Wild at Heart. Her most recent acting credit was as Harriet Wallace in Neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement