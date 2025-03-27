The Apprentice has really ratched up the stakes in the last few weeks. Lord Sugar has resorted to double firings for two weeks in a row.
It now means that the original cast has been truly trimmed down as we reach the sharp end of the competition. But with so many candidates being sent home recently, you might have lost track of everyone who has left.
We have had a surprise resignation in the boardroom - and history as both teams lost last week. It has been one heck of a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary on TV.
But who has been fired so far in the current series? We’ve rounded up all of the previous departures as of week 8 (March 20) - expect further fireworks tonight (March 27).
Remind yourself of where they film The Apprentice. And see what Lord Sugar could be investing his £250,000 in.
