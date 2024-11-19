Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can have a say 🎮

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominees for The Game Awards 2024 have been announced.

Fans will have a chance to vote for the winners.

The deadline for voting has been announced.

The Game Awards nominees have been announced for 2024 and fans will have a chance to influence the outcome. The ceremony is set to take place in December and popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 is the reigning game of the year.

Big hitters like Final Fantasy and Elden Ring are joined by surprises like popular card game Baltaro and Chinese blockbuster Black Myth: Wukong. The winner will be revealed on Thursday December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will have a chance to vote for their favourites and have a say on this year’s coveted Game of the Year award. But how can you vote?

Full list of nominees for Game of the Year

Geoff Keighley host of The Game Awards. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images | JC Olivera/Getty Images

The six titles that will be competing for the Game of the Year award at the ceremony in Los Angeles include a broad spectrum of titles. From the massive DLC addition to 2022’s GOTY winner Elden Ring to the deliciously addictive Baltaro - the list is as follows:

Astro Bot

Baltaro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

How to vote for The Game Awards?

The gaming public will once again have a chance to have their say when it comes to the Oscars of the game industry. The ultimate decision on the winners of the many categories will not come down solely to the vote, but it does play a role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets will also cast votes in the categories and that will be combined with the public vote. The winners are determined by a blended vote between the voting jury (90%) and public fan voting (10%).

To vote for the Game of the Year - or other categories - you can go to The Game Awards website, follow the link here. It is super easy to vote, you just need to make an account or sign in on the website and then just click on your picks.

Which awards can you vote for - does it include GOTY?

Fans can vote on a total of 29 categories, casting one vote for each award. It includes of course Game of the Year but also many others like best independent game and best eSports team.

The full list of categories are as follows:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Innovation in Accessibility

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Community Support

Best Independent Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

Best VR/ AR

Best Action

Best Action/ Adventure

Best RPG

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/ Strategy

Best Sports/ Racing

Best Multiplayer

Best Adaptation

Most Anticipated Game

Content Creator of the Year

Best eSports Game

Best eSports Athlete

Best eSports Team

When is the deadline for voting?

Fans have plenty of time to cast their votes for The Game Awards, so you don’t have to rush your decision. It means that if there are any games in a category you have yet to try, you still have time to play them and see if that changes your vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting will close on Wednesday December 11 - so just shy of a month from now. It is also one day before the awards ceremony takes place on December 12.

What should win Game of the Year? Share your picks by emailing me: [email protected].