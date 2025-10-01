The Hack will continue this evening - but who is in the cast with David Tennant? 👀📺

The Hack will continue on ITV this evening.

David Tennant leads the cast of the drama.

But what time will it be on TV this week?

The Hack will be back for another episode in just a matter of hours. ITV’s major drama about the phone-hacking scandal will pick up again this evening.

The seven-part series is being broadcast weekly and boasts an impressively recognisable cast. David Tennant headlines but he is not the only famous face recruited for the show.

The Hack tackles both the downfall of the News of the World as well as the investigation into the murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan. It is written by one of the co-creators of Adolescence.

What time is The Hack on TV?

Nick Davies (David Tennant) and Alan Rusbridger (Toby Jones) face a committee of MPs in the new ITV phone-hacking drama The Hack (Picture: ITV STUDIOS)

The show is set to be broadcast by ITV and STV in Scotland. It will air weekly on Wednesday nights including today (October 1).

The Hack is due to begin at 9pm this evening and episodes will run for around an hour, including adverts. For those who can’t wait, the full boxset is already available on ITVX and STV Player.

What is The Hack about?

The seven-part drama weaves together two major real-life stories surrounding the phone-hacking scandal. It is from one of the writers/ creators of Adolescence, Jack Thorne.

ITV explains: “Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama deftly interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle. Toby Jones plays former Editor-in Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.”

Jack Thorne added: ““This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me.

“That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever. It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen alongside David, Robert, Toby, Lewis, Patrick, Joe and Abi. I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it.”

Who is in the cast of The Hack?

David Tennant breaks the fourth wall as journalist Nick Davies in the new ITV drama The Hack (Picture: ITV STUDIOS)

The headline names for the ITV drama includes the previously mentioned David Tennant as well as Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones. Joining the trio is an ensemble cast featuring plenty of recognisable faces, including one of the busiest stars of this early autumn period.

The cast includes:

David Tennant as Nick Davies

Toby Jones as Alan Rusbridger

Robert Carlyle as DCS Dave Cook

Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch

Cara Theobold as Amelia Hill

Rose Leslie

Dougray Scott

Eve Myles as Jacqui Hames

Adrian Lester

Katherine Kelly

Kevin Doyle

Neil Maskell

Lara Pulver

Lee Ingleby

Pip Torrens

Lisa McGrillis

Sean Pertwee

Robert Bathurst

Richard Pepple

Nadia Albina

Phil Davis

Ace Bhatti

Charlie Brooks

David Tennant is well known for his time on Doctor Who, playing both the 10th and 14th Doctors. He most recently returned to the show for the 60th anniversary specials in 2023.

He is also one of the stars of Disney Plus’ hit historical drama Rivals. David was also on hosting duty for ITV’s Genius Game this year - which was sadly under watched.

Toby Jones played the lead role in ITV’s blockbuster hit Mr Bates vs the Post Office - another true-story inspired series. He has had many roles across TV and film throughout the years, including the likes of Hunger Games and Captain America.

Robert Carlyle burst onto the scene with movies like Trainspotting and The Full Monty in the 1990s. He was in the 2023 TV sequel to the later film, as well as being in Jack Thorne’s other Netflix show from this year: Toxic Town.

Steve Pemberton is best known for shows like The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He was also in the first season of Happy Valley and more recently he was in Missing You on Netflix this year.

Eve Myles has had a very busy September, appearing in both BBC’s The Guest and also ITV’s Coldwater. Viewers will recognise Rose Leslie from her stint on Game of Thrones as well as the BBC series Vigil.

Former Coronation Street favourite Katherine Kelly is also set to appear in The Hack. She was in ITV’s Protection earlier this year as well as the recent Channel 4 series In Flight.

