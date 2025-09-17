The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a movie 😍

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be back for a final chapter.

Prime Video has stunned fans by making the surprise announcement.

The show aired its series finale - but there is more to come.

Despite airing its series finale mere hours ago, The Summer I Turned Pretty has announced a surprise follow-up movie. Prime Video has green-lit a film that will serve as the final chapter.

The news was revealed this evening (September 17) during the red carpet celebration in Paris, France. It comes after Belly’s decision was confirmed in the last episode of season three.

But what can you expect from the movie? Here’s all we know so far:

The Summer I Turned Pretty announces surprise movie

Belly and Conrad are set for a reunion in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. | Erika Doss/Prime

Fans had speculated about a ‘short film’ after hints in the last episode earlier. However, in their wildest dreams they couldn’t have imagined getting a fully fledged movie.

It has been announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to conclude its story with a feature film installation written and directed by Jenny Han. Details on the film are being kept under wraps.

Han said: “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios added: “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation.

“We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

