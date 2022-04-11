Free Easter activities are on offer at Nuneaton Museum during the school holidays. Photo: Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council

They run until this Friday, April 15 – which is Good Friday – and then from Monday, April 18 to Thursday, April 21, from 10.30am – 3.30pm.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no need to book, though at busy times you may be asked to wait. Donations are welcomed.

The museum’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Sunday, April 17, between 2pm and 4.30pm. The aim is to find all the hidden eggs hidden and enter the draw for a big Easter egg.

A spokesman said: "During the first week we have some terrific activities you can get creative with on the theme of Easter.

“Activities taking place throughout the second week are inspired by Japanese culture and our Tsuba exhibition.

The activities will be as follows:

- Tuesday, April 12: Design and make a 3D Easter card to send to someone

- Wednesday, April 13: Create an Easter egg collage mobile

- Thursday, April 14: Make the Easter rabbit from a paper plate

- Friday, April 15 (Good Friday): Make an opening Easter egg with a mini chick inside

- Easter Sunday, April17: The Easter egg hunt

- Bank Holiday Monday, April 18: Make a paper plate Japanese hand fan

- Tuesday, April 19: Create a Japanese Samurai mask

- Wednesday, April 20: Make a Japanese Blossom Tree collage

- Thursday, April 21: Make a flying Japanese Carp