All welcome as Rugby gets chance to experience Ukrainian-style Easter

There will be an opportunity to celebrate Easter a different way this Sunday at a special event being held in support of Ukrainian soldiers.

By Richard Howarth
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

Rugby’s Ukrainian community will showcase some of their traditions on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the Railway Club, in the town’s Hillmorton Road.

Borough Cllr Simon Ward (Con, Wolston and the Lawfords) is a member of the Rugby Ukrainian Group. He said: “We’re having a Uki band, ladies are singing and dancing – and doing an English dance.

“There will also be a Ukrainian market, tombola, spin the wheel, food – and so much more,” he added.

    Members of Rugby's Ukrainian community pictured at a previous event - they will be coming together again on Sunday.Members of Rugby's Ukrainian community pictured at a previous event - they will be coming together again on Sunday.
    Members of Rugby's Ukrainian community pictured at a previous event - they will be coming together again on Sunday.

    Money raised during the day will go towards a range of items for Ukrainian soldiers – medical aid, hand warmers, thermals, chocolate, socks, underwear and other essentials.

    The event opens at 1pm and it will run until 6pm – and includes special activities for any children who go along.