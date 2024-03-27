Around 2,000 runners to take to streets of Leamington as popular event returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run will return on Sunday, April 7, once again organised by the Leamington Round Table and supported by title sponsor local law firm Wright Hassall.

This year’s event is billed to start at the slightly later time of 10am, and participants will take the usual route starting at Newbold Terrace East and finishing at Mill Gardens, next to Jephson Gardens.

The course is a combination of paved surfaces and bridleways, with all road sections closed to traffic. A free 1k Kids Run will also take place at 11.30am.

There will be a host of refreshments available at the finish line for runners and spectators alike, with pop ups from Libertine Burger and Thai restaurant Buddha Belly, as well as vendors serving up hot and cold drinks and churros.

The winners of each category will be also announced, with a cash prize for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed male and female runners, and trophies presented to teams and age category winners.

The event will mark of 20 years of the popular run, which has helped raise £440,000 for local good causes, with previous race directors from across the years invited along to celebrate its success.

A number of this year’s runners will also be celebrating their own anniversary having taken part in every single event.

Sam Tyler, from Leamington Round Table and Race Director for 2024, said: “This year’s Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run is extremely special as it celebrates a major milestone.

“We never imagined the event would still be going 20 years later when it was first launched, but it has gown to become one of Leamington’s biggest and most-loved annual fundraisers.

“We’re really looking forward to the event, and we can’t wait to welcome all of our runners and fantastic spectators who always do an incredible job at cheering everyone on.

“We’ll also be welcoming our team of dedicated volunteers, many of which are long-standing supporters from the very community groups which benefit from the funds raised, as well as our race directors from across the 20 years.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, which is based on Olympus Avenue in the town, added: “We’re very excited to be just days away from the 20th annual Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run, which we are extremely proud to have sponsored every year since it began.

“It should be an excellent occasion which celebrates the funds that have been raised throughout the years and the difference this has made within our local community.”