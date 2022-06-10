Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby returns this month with a record number of entries

The winner of the juniors category of the last event in 2019 went to Megan Taplin, from Avon Dassett, with the BDS Bullet.

The Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby returns with a record number of entry on Saturday 25 June 2022.

Races start at 10.15am and run through to 5pm in the village of Avon Dassett.

Thirty-six senior and junior karts have entered with the youngest competitors aged only seven years old.

A spokesperson for the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby said: "The senior race is run as a knockout with two karts at a time braving the steep and winding hill in Avon Dassett reaching speeds of up to 50 miles per hour!

"The winner of each heat goes through to the next round until one kart is victorious."

There is free parking, a street market and The Yew Tree Pub is open all day with an evening band.

The race raises money for charities and local groups. This year it is supporting The Children’s Christmas Wish List.

This will be the first race since the pandemic. Back in 2019, the race raised £777.32 for Zoe’s Baby Place Hospice in Coventry, £500 for Fenny Compton Explorers and £200 for Fenny Compton Church Roof Fund.

The previous junior winners was Megan Taplin from Avon Dassett; the senior lead driver winner was Richard Burton from London; the senior second driver winner was Gareth Woolford from Coventry.