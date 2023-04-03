Arden Angels will be presenting Strictly Pink Angels in June.
They have 11 dancers signed up but need one more male to dance with an experienced female dancer.
The event is in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross and will take place on Friday, June, 9, at Rugby Workers Club.
Organiser Nickie Brightwell said: “You will be trained for eight weeks in the Latin Jive and The Waltz every Wednesday evening, 7pm till 9pm.
"All we ask is that you commit to raising money – £350 absolute minimum – and training nights.”
And she added: “Help me reach my £100k target. Can anybody offer themselves, their husbands, sons, nephews or friends?”
Training starts next week so anyone who could help should email: [email protected] – or contact Nickie Brightwell on Facebook messenger for further information.