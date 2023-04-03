The plea has gone out for one more man to volunteer – or be volunteered for a special charity event.

Arden Angels will be presenting Strictly Pink Angels in June.

They have 11 dancers signed up but need one more male to dance with an experienced female dancer.

The event is in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross and will take place on Friday, June, 9, at Rugby Workers Club.

Put your best feet forward and support Arden Angels... Photo: Pixabay.

Organiser Nickie Brightwell said: “You will be trained for eight weeks in the Latin Jive and The Waltz every Wednesday evening, 7pm till 9pm.

"All we ask is that you commit to raising money – £350 absolute minimum – and training nights.”

And she added: “Help me reach my £100k target. Can anybody offer themselves, their husbands, sons, nephews or friends?”