Billesley Manor welcomes Tethered Wits for live music and open air theatre performance

Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa is preparing to welcome Cotswolds premiere open air touring theatre company, Tethered Wits, as they embark on their fifth anniversary tour – visiting open air venues, castles and amphitheatres throughout the summer.

Based on the P.G. Wodehouse novel, ‘Stiff Upper Lip, Jeeves’ promises to be an uproarious adventure with the beloved characters, Jeeves and Wooster. After the success of last year’s visit, the touring show returns to the Stratford-upon-Avon location on Tuesday, 6th August, with the performance starting at 7pm. The production includes live music from an ensemble of actor-musicians, guaranteeing a fun-filled evening for the whole family.

The audience will be introduced to the world of Bertie Wooster, a friendly young gentleman with a habit of getting himself in the most outlandish predicaments. Thankfully, he has his razor-sharp valet, Jeeves, to rescue him from all sorts of mishaps. Bertie must navigate the backdrop of a world filled with eccentric aunts, quirky friends, and a host of unforgettable characters that are quick to become audience favourites.

Laura Cherrington, Sales and Marketing Director at Billesley Manor, said: “We love to host an array of events and activities throughout the year at Billesley, so we’re excited to welcome Tethered Wits back to our summer schedule. There will be music, drama and laughter amongst our beautiful gardens and Warwickshire countryside – what a wonderful midweek treat!”

Tethered Wits visiting Billesley Manor

Doors open an hour before for those with picnics, and guests are reminded to bring their own seats. The hotel will be open from 5pm for more formal pre-show dining. Please contact the hotel directly on 01789 279955 to book, or visit https://www.billesleymanor.com/ for more information.