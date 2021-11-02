Bonfire Night 2021: Where to go in Leamington, Warwick and Whitnash

Here are a few of the firework displays in our area - if you want your event featured on here, please email the details to [email protected]

WHITNASH

Where: Plough and Harrow pub, Whitnash

Time and date: 6pm, Saturday November 6

Tickets: The event is free and food will be served.

LEAMINGTON

Where: Leamington RFC Fireworks

Time and date: Friday November 5

Doors open at 5.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Address: Moorefield, Kenilworth Road, Leamington, CV32 6RG

Tickets: £10 for a car of up to two, £20 for a car of three or more. £5 foot entry (cash only) - www.pitcherocom/clubs/leamingtonFor more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=290980736298555&set=gm.828688214494799

WARWICK

Time and date: Saturday November 6. Gates open at 5pm. Junior show is at 6pm. Main fireworks display is at 6:30pm.

Address: Warwick Racecourse. Entry is at the main entrance off Bread and Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road.

Tickets: Advance tickets for adults and children over 15 years old cost £8; children under 15years old cost £2 and infants under three years old can enter for free. Click here for tickets:

To find out more click here: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/warwicks-bonfire-and-fireworks-event-returns-this-year-with-a-james-bond-theme-3389882More information: James Bond is the theme at Warwick Town Bonfire and fireworks event this year.

Award-winning Fantastic Fireworks will provide 30 minutes of fireworks set to the music of James Bond films.

Organisers Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse say they are excited to be able to invite people back on November 6 after Coronavirus forced cancellation of events last year.

Further information can be found at: www.warwicktownbonfire.org.ukTickets are available now online at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets

KENILWORTH

For the second year running, the Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks event at Kenilworth Castle has been cancelled.