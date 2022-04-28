Bring a picnic and enjoy cult classics at outdoor cinema set to open at hotel near Rugby

Photo courtesy of Adventure Cinema.

Adventure Cinema will be screening Dirty Dancing, Grease Sing-a-Long and The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the grounds of Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or camping chair to watch the films over three evenings – with gates opening at 8.15pm and films starting at 9.45pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screenings start on Friday May 27 with a showing of Dirty Dancing (12) starring Jennifer Grey as Frances "Baby" Houseman, who has the time of her life while on holiday in 1963 with her family.

It will be followed on Saturday May 28 by retro classic Grease (PG) and rounded off with cult classic Rocky Horror on Sunday May 29.

Ron Terry, operations director of No Ordinary Hospitality Management, the company which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a nice dry weekend and look forward to seeing everyone there and enjoying these wonderful classics."

Visitors are welcome to bring along picnics for the film screenings, but no alcohol due to licensing regulations.

In addition to the cinema, the Coombe Abbey Artisan Market is launching on Sunday May 8 and will take place on the second Sunday of the month between 10am and 4pm throughout the year ending December 11.

It will include an array of stalls selling local produce, arts and crafts.

There will be a bar set-up serving drinks and cinema snacks.

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £9.50 for under 12s and a standard ticket is £14.50.