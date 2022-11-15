The Christmas countdown gets well and truly under way in Brinklow when the village comes together for its festive spectacular.

There will be gifts and decorations galore at Brinklow Christmas Market. Photo: Pixabay.

The village has a fine tradition of putting on events and its Christmas market will take place on Saturday, December 3, between 11am and 5pm.

It is organised by St John’s Church but supported by community groups and individuals across the village.

There will be more than 60 stallholders selling a wide variety of items suitable for presents and decoration, both inside and outside the church, community hall, Scout HQ and United Reformed Church hall. There will also be an outdoor covered space at the village pubs.

Refreshments will also be on sale and raffle prizes will include a Christmas hamper.

