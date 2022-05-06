Brinklow Scarecrow Festival is returning this summer - and it will be bigger and better than ever

One of the many impressive displays featured in a previous year's festival. Photo previously submitted by festival organisers.

The popular event sees residents from across Brinklow putting together creative (and often very funny) scarecrow displays in an effort to raise funds for good causes locally.

Since its beginning in 2015, the festival has raised more than £35,000 for an array of community projects.

And this year, for the first time, the scarecrow trail will run for an entire week – starting on Friday, August 26.

A festival organiser said: “The trail stretches across the village and has consistently included over 100 displays.

"Displays are varied and often have sound, effects and even a few surprises.

"The Brinklow villagers’ creativity is becoming legendary with something for everyone.”

During the festival attendees will have the chance to vote for their favourite display – with the winner receiving a £30 prize.

And on Saturday, August 27, judges will pick out their favourites – with prizes of £50, £30, £20 up for grabs.

From August 27 to August 28, the festival will also host live bands, food and drink, stalls, games and activities for all ages.

A vintage car show and a dog show are also on the schedule.

Those wishing to take part in the scarecrow trail and competition can download and complete an form from brinklowfest.co.uk/scarecrow-trail

You can also pick up an application at Brinklow Newsagents.