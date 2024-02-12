Britain's biggest inland waterways festival and ‘top destination for waterways enthusiasts’ returns at Crick Marina

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain's biggest inland waterways festival and ‘top destination for waterways enthusiasts’ returns this year at Crick Marina.

The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled for the late May bank holiday weekend near Daventry in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with more than 200 exhibitors, promises a day out with more than 30 new boats to view and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors.

Most Popular

The 2024 Crick Boat Show is scheduled to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24.

Peter Johns, Waterways World publisher and Crick Boat show director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our 2024 Crick Boat Show, to be held over the Whitsun May Bank Holiday weekend.

“Crick Boat Show is firmly established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to buy a new boat, upgrade or improve their existing boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time, and for those seeking a day out by the water.

The event, organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal and River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, is set to take place between May 25 and 27, with an exclusive ‘Trade and Preview Day’ on Friday, May 24, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, 1,000 pre-booked visitors have the opportunity to see the boats before everyone else and talk in-depth with boating-related exhibitors, from boat builders to equipment suppliers.

Peter Johns said: “Now in its 25th year, the Show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when over 200 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.”

The event also offers free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, technical masterclasses, a live music festival sponsored by Aquavista, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

Matthew Symonds, the Canal and River Trust national boating manager, said: “Visitors to the Canal and River Trust Marquee can discover more about the boating, leisure, health, and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer people today and the work of the Trust to maintain the 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in its care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advance tickets are now available for the 2024 Crick Boat Show, with prices starting at £17.10 per day, saving 10 per cent on the admission price. From Saturday through Monday, children under the age of 16 can attend the event free of charge.

All advance tickets are going to be sent out in May and can be ordered online or by phone until noon on Friday, May 17.

Matthew Symonds said: “Every year, the Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside.”