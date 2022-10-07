A Night At Your Museum also includes the opportunity to get hands-on with creatures which have inspired countless comic strip characters - including insects, spiders and chameleons.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is primed for a celebration of superheroes and comic strips at a Night At Your Museum later this month.

Optimus Prime will bring his trusted Transformers lieutenant Bumblebee to the event, which will feature a host of superhero and comic strip-inspired arts activities.

Visitors can fly like a superhero courtesy of green screen visual effects and help build a superhero city bathed in UV light.

Most Popular

A Night At Your Museum also includes the opportunity to get hands-on with creatures which have inspired countless comic strip characters - including insects, spiders and chameleons.

Advertisement

Other activities include superhero drawing and stop motion animation workshops, story-telling sessions, a chillout zone and messy play sessions for the under fives.

And visitors can also meet real-life local heroes from the police and fire service.

A Night At Your Museum takes place at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Friday October 21.

Admission can be booked for 5.30pm, 6.30pm or 7.30pm, with places priced £3.50 (under two-year-olds free).

Advertisement

You can book online at www.ragm.co.uk/night-at-your-museum

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Comic strips and superheroes have long fuelled the imaginations of people of all ages, inspiring dedicated fans across the world and dozens of blockbuster movies, video games and television series.