Celebration of superheroes and comic strips at Rugby museum – with a chance to ‘fly through the air’
Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is primed for a celebration of superheroes and comic strips at a Night At Your Museum later this month.
Optimus Prime will bring his trusted Transformers lieutenant Bumblebee to the event, which will feature a host of superhero and comic strip-inspired arts activities.
Visitors can fly like a superhero courtesy of green screen visual effects and help build a superhero city bathed in UV light.
A Night At Your Museum also includes the opportunity to get hands-on with creatures which have inspired countless comic strip characters - including insects, spiders and chameleons.
Other activities include superhero drawing and stop motion animation workshops, story-telling sessions, a chillout zone and messy play sessions for the under fives.
And visitors can also meet real-life local heroes from the police and fire service.
A Night At Your Museum takes place at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Friday October 21.
Admission can be booked for 5.30pm, 6.30pm or 7.30pm, with places priced £3.50 (under two-year-olds free).
You can book online at www.ragm.co.uk/night-at-your-museum
Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Comic strips and superheroes have long fuelled the imaginations of people of all ages, inspiring dedicated fans across the world and dozens of blockbuster movies, video games and television series.
"A Night At Your Museum gives visitors the opportunity to explore the worlds of comic book heroes and enjoy the magic of superhero storytelling."