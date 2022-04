Latest news.

The quiz will be held on Friday, May 6, at Dunchurch Village Hall.

The doors open at 7pm, with the quiz running from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets are £7 per person – free for those under 10.

The jamboree will see more than 40,000 scouts from across the world (including from Rugby) gather in Korea in 2023.