Competition: Win free tickets to award-winning ALSO Festival in south Warwickshire
The Courier and Weekly News - and Warwickshire World - have teamed up with the award-winning ALSO Festival, to offer three readers the chance to each win a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets worth £300.
Leading lights in the worlds of music, comedy, wellness, food and nature, are among the line-up of this year’s festival – celebrating its eleventh edition with the theme Heavenly Bodies.
Billed as being ‘the UK’s most inspirational summer festival’, and set in 50 acres of Capability Brown-landscaped and lakeside gardens, ALSO brings together performers, musicians, best-selling authors, celebrated scientists and experts in a variety of fields.
Among those helping Stornoway set the stellar soundtrack for the summer are hotly-tipped Welsh singer-songwriter Edie Bens; experimental musician Jessica Winter; hip-hop funk and soul band Miya the Sun; Birmingham-based indie rock band Jet Black Orange; multi-instrumentalist James Walker and Latin and Brazilian-influenced soul and funk collective The Fontanas.
Dishing out the laughs alongside Sara Pascoe will be BAFTA-winning, best-selling writer and comedian Adam Kay; writer, broadcaster and satirist Nels Abbey; poet and novelist Salena Godden; TikTok sensation Marcel Lucont; and Rob Deering who puts some of the comedians on the spot in his live music-based comedy pop quiz - Beat This!
ALSO gives festival-goers the opportunity to embark on adventures in a wild and wonderful lakeside venue: take a sound bath, join a lantern procession, or take part in a vocal jam with leading vocal coach Juliet Russell (ITV’s The Voice) as part of the Saturday Night Spectacular.
ALSO takes place at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire on the weekend of July 12-14.
How to enter
To enter this competition please click here: https://mailchi.mp/also-festival/leamington-courier-may-24
Further information is available at: https://www.also-festival.com/
Competition closes on May 31 2024.
The prize
Each winner will receive a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets for ALSO24 Festival.
Terms and Conditions
The prize cannot be exchanged for its cash equivalent and no correspondence can be entered into.
By entering the competition you agree for ALSO to contact you about the event and competition results. You may opt out by stating OPT OUT in the email.