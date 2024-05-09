Competition: Win free tickets to award-winning ALSO Festival in south Warwickshire

The Courier and Weekly News - and Warwickshire World - have teamed up with the award-winning ALSO Festival, to offer three readers the chance to each win a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets worth £300.

It is billed as being ‘the UK’s most inspirational summer festival’ and takes place on July 12-14

The Courier and Weekly News - and Warwickshire World - have teamed up with the award-winning ALSO Festival, to offer three readers the chance to each win a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets worth £300.

Leading lights in the worlds of music, comedy, wellness, food and nature, are among the line-up of this year’s festival – celebrating its eleventh edition with the theme Heavenly Bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billed as being ‘the UK’s most inspirational summer festival’, and set in 50 acres of Capability Brown-landscaped and lakeside gardens, ALSO brings together performers, musicians, best-selling authors, celebrated scientists and experts in a variety of fields.

Most Popular

The Courier and Weekly News - and Warwickshire World - have teamed up with the award-winning ALSO Festival, to offer three readers the chance to each win a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets worth £300.

Among those helping Stornoway set the stellar soundtrack for the summer are hotly-tipped Welsh singer-songwriter Edie Bens; experimental musician Jessica Winter; hip-hop funk and soul band Miya the Sun; Birmingham-based indie rock band Jet Black Orange; multi-instrumentalist James Walker and Latin and Brazilian-influenced soul and funk collective The Fontanas.

Dishing out the laughs alongside Sara Pascoe will be BAFTA-winning, best-selling writer and comedian Adam Kay; writer, broadcaster and satirist Nels Abbey; poet and novelist Salena Godden; TikTok sensation Marcel Lucont; and Rob Deering who puts some of the comedians on the spot in his live music-based comedy pop quiz - Beat This!

ALSO gives festival-goers the opportunity to embark on adventures in a wild and wonderful lakeside venue: take a sound bath, join a lantern procession, or take part in a vocal jam with leading vocal coach Juliet Russell (ITV’s The Voice) as part of the Saturday Night Spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALSO takes place at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire on the weekend of July 12-14.

How to enter

To enter this competition please click here: https://mailchi.mp/also-festival/leamington-courier-may-24

Further information is available at: https://www.also-festival.com/

Competition closes on May 31 2024.

The prize

Each winner will receive a family ticket or a pair of adult weekend tickets for ALSO24 Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terms and Conditions

The prize cannot be exchanged for its cash equivalent and no correspondence can be entered into.