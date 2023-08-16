In a heartwarming display of community support and collaboration, New Chapters, a local organisation dedicated to rehoming and rehabilitating individuals struggling with drug and alcohol dependencies, joined forces with Street Arts Project, 1 Mill Street, and Make Good Grow to host a successful fundraising concert on the 27th of July.

The event, held at the charming venue 1 Mill Street, showcased an evening of musical delight featuring performances by 4 talented Street Arts Project musicians: Wes Finch, Katherine Abbott, Mos Eisley Bros, and Jack Blackman.

The partnership between 1 Mill Street and Make Good Grow provided the perfect backdrop for the event, enabling the concert to not only raise funds but also foster a sense of togetherness within the community. Make Good Grow's commitment to supporting local initiatives and their dedication to nurturing partnerships have proven invaluable in creating events that make a real impact.

The concert drew a remarkable turnout, with over 80 enthusiastic individuals showing up to demonstrate their support for New Chapters' mission. The funds raised, exceeding an impressive £800, will contribute directly to the organisation's efforts to provide a second chance for those battling substance dependencies, aiding them on their journey to recovery and reintegration into society.

Pictured: Wes Finch, Jack Blackman, Katherine Abbott

"We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support shown by our community, partners, and the talented musicians who made this event possible," said El Prior, Marketing & Events Coordinator at Make Good Grow.

"The funds raised will significantly enhance New Chapter’s ability to offer a brighter future to those seeking to break free from the grip of addiction."

New Chapters' dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals affected by drug and alcohol dependencies is truly commendable.

The success of this concert collaboration showcases the incredible things that can be achieved when different organisations and individuals come together for a common cause.