It's one of Rugby's great nights out... so don't miss out!

Rugby’s quizmaster supreme – Dave Twynholm – will be at the helm and it will take place at the Benn Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 7pm for a 7.30pm start

The evening will be raising funds in aid of Rugby Myton Support Hub and entry is £30 per team of up to six people.

Entry is on a first come, first served basis but the deadline is next Tuesday, October 11, click here to put your team in.