Countdown to this year's big pop quiz in Rugby
It’s one of the highlights of the year for Rugby's many, many music fans – but there’s only a week left to enter a team for the Myton Hospice Pop Quiz.
Rugby’s quizmaster supreme – Dave Twynholm – will be at the helm and it will take place at the Benn Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 7pm for a 7.30pm start
The evening will be raising funds in aid of Rugby Myton Support Hub and entry is £30 per team of up to six people.
Entry is on a first come, first served basis but the deadline is next Tuesday, October 11, click here to put your team in.
The prize fund has been sponsored by The Green Man Pub and Oxygen Graphics – and will offer prizes of £100, £60 and £40.There will be £50 at stake in the lucky number draw sponsored by Murphy’s Bar and there will also be a raffle, plus a cash bar.