Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Countdown to this year's big pop quiz in Rugby

It’s one of the highlights of the year for Rugby's many, many music fans – but there’s only a week left to enter a team for the Myton Hospice Pop Quiz.

By Richard Howarth
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:44 pm
It's one of Rugby's great nights out... so don't miss out!
It's one of Rugby's great nights out... so don't miss out!

Rugby’s quizmaster supreme – Dave Twynholm – will be at the helm and it will take place at the Benn Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 7pm for a 7.30pm start

The evening will be raising funds in aid of Rugby Myton Support Hub and entry is £30 per team of up to six people.

Entry is on a first come, first served basis but the deadline is next Tuesday, October 11, click here to put your team in.

The prize fund has been sponsored by The Green Man Pub and Oxygen Graphics – and will offer prizes of £100, £60 and £40.There will be £50 at stake in the lucky number draw sponsored by Murphy’s Bar and there will also be a raffle, plus a cash bar.