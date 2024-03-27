Couple strike perfect balance with launch of local swim school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Smith (25) and Harriet Edmunds (24) who both live in Stratford-Upon-Avon, are combining their skills to launch their own Puddle Ducks franchise, providing Baby & Pre-school classes from birth to four years.

Taking an innovative approach to swimming, Puddle Ducks teach children how to swim across the country, nurturing confidence and encouraging natural swimming ability. This unique approach will soon be available to the children of Coventry with classes due to launch at the LivingWell Health Club from the 20th of April. The launch comes in response to the high demand in the area for the much needed life skill for local children.

The couple who met as teenagers and attended the same university, are utilising their existing skills to help the swim school flourish, with Tom already the owner of a local Kumon Centre and Harriet a fully qualified Puddle Ducks swim teacher.

Puddle Ducks Coventry and Warwickshire owners, Tom Smith and Harriet Edmunds

Tom commented: “I have always wanted to run my own business, it’s something that my father did so I had a great role model. I worked as a class assistant at Kumon and when the existing owner retired it was the perfect opportunity to fulfil my dreams of business ownership”.

Harriet added: “Seeing Tom being so successful in his career led me to really evaluate my own. After graduating from university I started work in pharmaceutical sciences, but found that the corporate lifestyle didn’t really appeal to me. I was keen to do something with my life that really made a difference, whilst allowing me to move away from the corporate world”.

Harriet continued: “I had worked at Puddle Ducks as a Poolside Assistant and loved it, the teachers did a fantastic job and had so much fun teaching the children. So when the idea came to become Puddle Ducks franchisees ourselves, it struck the perfect balance for both Tom and I, playing to our strengths and experiences. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome lots of local families to learn to swim with Puddle Ducks!”

Puddle Ducks Coventry and Warwickshire will be swimming at the LivingWell Health Club on Saturday mornings from 8-10am and are looking for more pools across the area to expand into as well as having opportunities for more teachers and assistants to join their growing team.