Crufts 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Entries have exceeded last years total and there are 1000's of overseas exhibitors and visitors.
Trade stands have increased over 500 and talks and lectures are vast throughout the 4 day show on the 7th to the 10th of March..
Thursday Utility and Toy
Friday Gundog
Saturday Working and Pastoral
Sunday Terrier and Hound and Best in Show
Be sure to get the extra ticket in with the admission one for Best in Show which is separate.
Other displays include Heel to Music
Also a separate International one
Discover
Dogs
Junior Handler final
Our Dogs Magazine
All in Hall 3
Golden Retriever Display
Gun Dog Demo
Agility
Flyball
And many other lovely doggy things to see