Crufts 2024

Entries have exceeded last years total and there are 1000's of overseas exhibitors and visitors.

Trade stands have increased over 500 and talks and lectures are vast throughout the 4 day show on the 7th to the 10th of March..

Thursday Utility and Toy

Best in Show crufts 2023 Lagotto Romangnolo

Friday Gundog

Saturday Working and Pastoral

Sunday Terrier and Hound and Best in Show

Be sure to get the extra ticket in with the admission one for Best in Show which is separate.

Other displays include Heel to Music

Also a separate International one

Dogs

Junior Handler final

Our Dogs Magazine

All in Hall 3

Golden Retriever Display

Gun Dog Demo

Agility

Flyball