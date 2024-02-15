Register
Crufts 2024

Crufts 2024 The Worlds Greatest Dog Show at the National Exhibhibition Centre
By Diane VolpeContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Entries have exceeded last years total and there are 1000's of overseas exhibitors and visitors.

Trade stands have increased over 500 and talks and lectures are vast throughout the 4 day show on the 7th to the 10th of March..

Thursday Utility and Toy

Best in Show crufts 2023 Lagotto RomangnoloBest in Show crufts 2023 Lagotto Romangnolo
    Friday Gundog

    Saturday Working and Pastoral

    Sunday Terrier and Hound and Best in Show

    Be sure to get the extra ticket in with the admission one for Best in Show which is separate.

    Other displays include Heel to Music

    Also a separate International one

    Discover

    Dogs

    Junior Handler final

    Our Dogs Magazine

    All in Hall 3

    Golden Retriever Display

    Gun Dog Demo

    Agility

    Flyball

    And many other lovely doggy things to see

