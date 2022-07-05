Eco Fair will be held at Dale Street Methodist Church in Leamington

Youngsters providing the energy for their own smoothie drink

The fair will include sales of recycled, pre-loved, homemade, or plastic-free goods, plants and seed planting, games for children and there will be refreshments available throughout the day.

Jo Parkinson, one of the organisers of the fair, said: “We’d encourage anyone with an interest in saving the planet to come along.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Visitors will be able to see our beautiful Good News garden, which was created by youngsters from the Prince’s Trust. We’ll be asking visitors for donations in return for seed planting and for those wishing to take part in the children’s treasure hunt.

“Remember to bring your own bags and empty containers so that you use them to take your items home with you.”

The fair will be held between 11am and 4pm. Entrance is free-of-charge. Cash is preferred.