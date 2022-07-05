Eco Fair will be held at Dale Street Methodist Church in Leamington

Dale Street Methodist Church in Leamington is to host an Eco Fair on Saturday (July 16) in aid of charity Action for Children.

By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:44 am
Youngsters providing the energy for their own smoothie drink
Youngsters providing the energy for their own smoothie drink

The fair will include sales of recycled, pre-loved, homemade, or plastic-free goods, plants and seed planting, games for children and there will be refreshments available throughout the day.

Jo Parkinson, one of the organisers of the fair, said: “We’d encourage anyone with an interest in saving the planet to come along.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

“Visitors will be able to see our beautiful Good News garden, which was created by youngsters from the Prince’s Trust. We’ll be asking visitors for donations in return for seed planting and for those wishing to take part in the children’s treasure hunt.

“Remember to bring your own bags and empty containers so that you use them to take your items home with you.”

The fair will be held between 11am and 4pm. Entrance is free-of-charge. Cash is preferred.

Action for Children is a national charity that protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support.

LeamingtonPrince's Trust