Enjoy a cream tea as you watch three Rugby tenors perform at St Andrew's this weekend

The second of this summer's Cream Tea Concerts at Rugby's St Andrew's Church, organised by the director of music Richard Dunster-Sigtermans, takes place this weekend.

By Alex Green
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:22 pm
From left, Geraint Roberts, Matt Sandy, Laurence Panter.
The recital is set to take place this Sunday, June 26, from 3pm in the church.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This is 'The Three Tenors - Rugby version!'

"Three outstanding local tenors - Laurence Panter, Geraint Roberts and Matt Sandy - combine for a lively Sunday afternoon recital."

Those wishing to ensure they get a cream tea are asked to book in advance by calling 01788 565609 sending an email to [email protected]

Attendees are asked to bring their £10 on the day.

Rugby's St Andrew's regularly posts about upcoming events on their Facebook page, which can be accessed by following www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChurchRugby