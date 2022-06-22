Enjoy a cream tea as you watch three Rugby tenors to performing at St Andrew's this weekend

The recital is set to take place this Sunday, June 26, from 3pm in the church.
A spokesperson for the event said: "This is 'The Three Tenors - Rugby version!'
"Three outstanding local tenors - Laurence Panter, Geraint Roberts and Matt Sandy - combine for a lively Sunday afternoon recital."
Those wishing to ensure they get a cream tea are asked to book in advance by calling 01788 565609 sending an email to [email protected]
Attendees are asked to bring their £10 on the day.
Rugby's St Andrew's regularly posts about upcoming events on their Facebook page, which can be accessed by following www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChurchRugby