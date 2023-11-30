Enjoy festive film favourites at Long Lawford Community Choir’s Christmas Concert

The event will raise money for Blood Cancer UK

The Long Lawford Community Choir is holding a Christmas Concert on December 9.

The event will feature favourite some family festive film tunes, from films such as Home Alone, Frozen and The Snowman.

The concert will take place at the Dunchurch Baptist Church, Coventry Road, Dunchurch (CV22 6RF) from 4 to 6pm, and will be raising money for Blood Cancer UK.

Teresa Willey from the choir said: "We are a small choir and we learnt about this cancer when a member's son fell ill. The Blood Cancer Charity were very supportive to the whole family and helped them at this difficult time. The good news is that he has recovered."

Tickets can be bought on the door. Adults £5 and Children £3.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a charity raffle during the interval.