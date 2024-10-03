Enlightening blinds and shutter show to offer money-saving advice on heating the home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Blind and Shutter Show at Coventry Building Society Arena will share expert tips on how to keep heating bills down

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire residents keen to keep their homes warm and cost-efficient this winter will be able to learn more at a major national trade show.

The British Blind and Shutter Show, the UK’s only exhibition for the industry, will be held at Coventry Building Society Arena from Sunday October, 27 to Tuesday October, 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the British Blind & Shutter Association, it is expected to attract more than 3,000 visitors.

Thousands are set to attend The British Blind & Shutter Show at Coventry Building Society Arena

The association will be featuring its national Blinds Make Better campaign at the show, which highlights how shading products can have a positive impact on the buildings that people live, work and socialise in.

Testing has shown there can be up to a 33 per cent reduction in heat loss through windows when using blinds. The show is also set to feature a wide range of exhibitors highlighting automated products.

The show has been held at Coventry Building Society Arena since 2012 and welcomes people working in the blind, shutter and awning trade from across the UK, with the latest innovations and products showcased from major national and international companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature more than 70 industry leading exhibitors, with exhibitors set to include Louvolite, BlindMatrix, Blindscreen and many more.

Two special guests have been lined-up to attend the second day of the show on Monday 28 October, including TV star Phil Spencer.

The Location, Location, Location presenter will be hosting a question-and-answer session with visitors, and also presenting awards to exhibitors.

One of the most recognisable names in the industry is also set to speak with Tony Hillary, founder of Hillarys Blinds, taking questions at the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: “It will be an absolute delight to share the Hillarys Blinds story at the BBSA Show.

“It was an incredible 30-year journey from £47 of sales in our first week in May 1971, to £60,000,000 turnover in 2001. It’s a great story and I have so many lessons to share!”

Tony’s session will be one of 20 in a seminar programme across the three days at the show, which will give visitors an opportunity to gain expert insights and learn about the latest product innovations.

The show is also set to feature a wide range of exhibitors highlighting automated products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Chalk, event manager for the British Blind and Shutter Show, said: “Energy efficiency, sustainability and automation continue to be the big drivers of innovation in the blind, shutter and awnings industry.

“We are expecting significant growth in the amount of innovative automated products on show from exhibitors, for example blinds which are Alexa, Google or Siri enabled and can be operated remotely.

“Innovations in the sector are helping people to save money on their energy bills and make life easier by utilising new automated technologies.

“This is the biggest show we have had to date and we are looking forward to welcoming some of the world’s biggest manufacturers to Coventry Building Society Arena this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this year the show has expanded to use all of the space in the main exhibition halls at Coventry Building Society Arena, with more exhibitors and additional space for product launches and innovations.

Jenni Ford, director of sales and marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting the British Blind and Shutter Show again this year. Our location in the heart of the country positions us perfectly as a venue that can help to bring together professionals from all over the UK for major trade shows.”