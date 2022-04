Families can take part in a springtime story walk in Kenilworth this Easter

A self-guided trail will be displayed in the flower borders of Talisman Square for two weeks from Saturday April 9.

The event has been put together by local author Julia Rawlinson and Kenilworth Books - and Julia will be at Kenilworth Books for book chat and signing from 10.30am-12.30pm on Saturday April 9.