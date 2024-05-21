Families invited to have a roarsome time in Leamington this half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are invited to put on their explorer hats and have a roarsome time stomping around Leamington town centre as part of a dinosaur-filled half term.

A dino trail is being held in Leamington between May 25 and June 2, with a host of prizes to be won.

Dinomania will also be joining the action, with its mini dinosaur museum and roaming dinosaurs visiting the Upper Mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre on May 27 to 29 from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to join the Dinomania rangers and get up close to a range of realistic dinosaurs and hear how the world would have appeared tens of millions of years ago.

Dinomania will be heading to Leamington town centre this half term.

The dino trail will see visitors tasked with keeping their eyes peeled in a fun-filled mission where they hunt for hidden letters in the windows of 12 shops, cafes and restaurants across the town centre which spell out the name of a mighty dinosaur.

Each location will feature a special poster with a letter clue and will also include some fun dinosaur-related questions – the answers to which can be collected from inside each business.

Those who correctly uncover the name of the dinosaur will be entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize of a £100 voucher to spend in the town or one of four runners up prizes.

The businesses taking part are Boston Tea Party, Flying Tiger, Leamington Therapy Centre, Waf Waf Café, The Entertainer, 49 Parade, Oxfam Books & Music, Western Furnishing, Jojo Maman Bébé, Wingers, Karak Chaii and The Cakery.

Entry forms are available from participating businesses and the Upper Mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre as well as online at www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk/event/dino-trail/.

Completed entries can be posted at the Dino post box located at Coffee Break based at the Upper Mall at Royal Priors Shopping Centre, with the closing date for all entries being June 2.

The dinosaur-themed half term is being organised by BID Leamington.

Alison Shaw, Project Manager at BID Leamington, said: “With half term just around the corner we’re extremely excited to welcome young and old alike to the town centre to enjoy some dino-themed fun.

“Dinomania will transport families back in time and allow them to get up close and personal with a range of realistic dinosaurs and learn about how they lived.