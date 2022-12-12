Gifts through the ages will be the focus of a special event at Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery this Saturday, December 17.

This month’s Hands on History session is called, A Festive Gift – and in addition to looking at gifts and cards from years gone by, there will be some other winter surprises.

These events represent an opportunity to handle some of the artefacts from the museum’s collections, are free and on Saturday you can call in between 11am and 3.30pm.

Portfolio holder for public services, Cllr Sue Markham, said: “The museum’s handling sessions enable visitors to feel the excitement of real history in their hands.”

The museum’s temporary exhibitions can also be seen, including a smaller version of the 2020 Nuneaton Blitz exhibition which gives a vivid picture of the bombing during the Second World War.

