Film supported by Leamington students to be shown at film festival in Coventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Sloan and Maya Taylor – who are studying on the BA (Hons) Film and Screen Production course and Charlie Cooke who is studying on the BA (Hons) Games Art course, both delivered through Warwickshire College and University Centre, at Royal Leamington Spa College (part of WCG) – worked behind the scenes in the recent production of the short film Baby on Board.

Baby on Board will be screening at the Coventry Phoenix Film Festival on Friday, April 19 as part of the ‘From the Dark’ selection of films from 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-minute film was shot at Leamington eatery Lina’s Place in July 2023 and follows two strangers, a policeman and young father who meet late at night in the café.

Most Popular

Baby on Board crew

The film’s supernatural script was written by acclaimed writer Stephen Volk of Ghostwatch fame and directed by local screenwriter and Royal Leamington Spa College learning mentor Andrew David Barker.

The production drew on creative talents from Warwickshire and the West Midlands, with the three students working within a crew of 10 and the drama portrayed on screen by three Birmingham-based actors.

The team also received help from PC Sergeant Thomas of Warwickshire Police, who provided a local police car for use in the production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming over two nights, Charlie served as a runner, Luke worked as a sound mixer and Maya took the role of assistant camera operator alongside Kenilworth cameraman Tom Williams.

In their roles, the trio drew on skills gained from their practical work and course projects using the college’s production studio and equipment.

Screenwriter Andrew, 48, from Derby said: “It has been great working alongside students from the college in my latest short film venture, working with both Leamington-based companies and collaborators from across the region.

“I started working on the project in February 2023 and it is great to see the production come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have worked at the college for four years and they have been so supportive in helping sourcing equipment and giving students the opportunity to gain industry experience through the film.

“Charlie, Luke and Maya were excellent in their roles on set and their hard work and expertise is a credit to the college’s high standard of teaching. I am looking forward to working with the college’s students on future projects.”

Maya, 27, from Leamington, said: “Being part of Baby on Board has been a wonderful experience and it has been great to work alongside established creatives within the filmmaking industry.

“During the shot, I worked as an assistant camera operator, helping to set up cameras and tripods, framing shots and moving lights, and the experience gained from my course was invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The time spent on set was amazing and has really helped to hone camera skills I first learned during my studies at Royal Leamington Spa College.