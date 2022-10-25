Get ready for fireworks night. Photo: Pixabay.

With November 5 falling on a Saturday this year, Rugby Round Table will bounce back to host the town’s 69th annual Firework Spectacular at Whinfield rec.

A spokesperson said: “Born out of an idea to help the local orphan children, Rugby Round Table held their first communal fireworks display on November 5.

“Rugby fireworks is an event that was established by Rugby Round Table in 1951 and is held on the Saturday closest to Guy Fawkes night for the residents of Rugby and surrounding areas.”

This year’s event will see gates open at 4.30pm, a child / toddler friendly display at 6pm and after that, the main fireworks display begins.

There will be hot food and drink stalls, plus entertainment on what it says is the biggest-ever stage for the event.

Discounted tickets are available in advance from the Rugby Fireworks website until next Wednesday, November 2 at £6.50 per person rather than £8 on the gate, with discount tickets available until the Friday, November 4, at its three cash-only outlets – the Visitor Centre and Vision Express in the town centre and Joseph Morris Butchers at Central Park, Coton Meadows.

The Saturday evening, November 5, will also see the return of the Old Laurentian RFC fireworks and bonfire event, which had been another of the covid casualties.

This will take place in conjunction with the Bikers Trikers charity group and will take place at the club’s Fenley Field ground off Lime Tree Avenue in Bilton.

It’s £6 for adults and £3 for under-16s, with the bonfire starting at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm and live music from Unofficial Overdrive.

The bar will be open, a kids bar, food stalls and free parking.

With the Round Table and OLs not staging events last year, 7th Rugby (Bilton) Scout Group’s fundraiser attracted a huge crowd to Alwyn Road rec after deciding its event could go ahead.

It will be back again this year and keeping its Friday slot, meaning it will be on November 4, with the gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire at 7.30pm and fireworks at 8pm. As ever, there are strictly no sparklers but there will be a bar, hot dogs, burgers and other refreshments, all cash only.

The event is always a big fundraiser for the group and discount tickets are on sale now at adults £4, children £3, a family of five £15 and under 3s free. They can be bought by emailing: [email protected]

Prices on the gate are £5 per person or £20 for a family of five, under 3s free.

Also on the calendar for the weekend is Newbold RFC’s event at its Parkfield Road ground on the Sunday, November 6. The club is making it a special day starting at noon with a fairground available, while the bonfire is lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks are at 6.30pm.