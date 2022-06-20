The food festival is one of two foodie events taking place in Nuneaton in July

Kicking off the action, Nuneaton Food Festival will take place on Sunday, July 10, at Queens Road, from 10am to 5pm.

This is hosted by CJs Events Warwickshire and is set to feature more than 70 traders. You can discover a wide variety of artisan producers and finding a range of new tastes that you won’t find on any of your regular visits to the supermarket.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then hot-on-the-heels of that comes the return of Nuneaton Street, Eats and Beats on Friday, July 15.

This takes place in the new location of Riversley Park from 5pm to 10.30pm when you can enjoy some of the best street food around, along with bars, cocktails and music from local musicians and a resident DJ.

A friendly, relaxed atmosphere awaits – with everyone welcome, including dogs on leads. It’s only £2 entry, with under 5s free.

Cllr Kristofer Wilson, leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said he was delighted to see a return of these events:

“These will be a great start to the summer. The Food Festival will offer new and exciting food to taste, along with drinks to wash them down with. I’m looking forward to the variety of traders it will bring.