Former Strictly and BBC News star to speak at major childcare event

Kate Silverton will appear at The Childcare and Education Expo, which is set to attract industry leaders and managers from across Warwickshire and the Midlands

A former BBC News presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star who has reinvented herself as a renowned child therapist will be among the special guests at a major childcare and early years education near Warwickshire.

The Childcare & Education Expo attracts nursery owners, directors, managers and senior management within day nurseries and the early years sector, offering them opportunities for collaboration, personal and professional development and the chance to stay current in the sector.

Over 80 leading companies will showcase their latest products, innovations and resources while more speakers than ever before will talk at this year’s event at Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

Former Strictly contestant Kate Silverton, also known for her role as a BBC News presenter, will open the Expo on the Saturday. She has reinvented herself as a children’s counsellor in recent years and now works as a child therapist.

Kate will lead a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) seminar on how parents can create the best experiences for their children.

Stephen Morgan MP, the newly-appointed Minister for Early Education at the Department of Education, will be delivering a speech at the event as he ramps up his engagement with the sector.

Dr Alistair Bryce-Clegg, award-winning early years author, blogger, product designer and advocate of PLAY, will launch the show on the Friday and run two CPD seminars.

There will also be event contributions from well-known teacher, trainer, author and entrepreneur Alice Sharp, Stephen Morgan MP, and John Parnell, better known as the ‘Hoop Guy’ from Britain’s Got Talent, who will deliver heaps of hula fun in the interactive workshop area on both days.

Ben Kinston-Hughes, international keynote speaker, writer and multi award-winning trainer, will host a book signing at the event which will also include a new What’s My Why Wall feature, celebrating the early years sector through words of encouragement and wisdom, and free wellbeing workshops.

Elizabeth Hearn, marketing executive from the Childcare & Education Expo, said: “This event really is a must for anyone who works in the industry.

"It helps to inspire and drive the future of early years education and is also a fun day out for all who attend. This year’s event will be bigger than ever and we are pleased to have a brilliant line-up of special guests set to join us across the two days.”

For the first time, this year’s Expo will also boast a new share and support hub, offering free round-table sessions, and a Little Learners LIVE area, delivered by YPO.

An Early Years Breakfast Summit will enable owners and senior nursery group directors and managers to talk about topics and issues facing the sector such as recruitment, retention, funding and Ofsted Inspections, and a free Morton Michel Lunch Summit will bring together employees from the children’s activities, nursery and indoor play sectors to discuss their experiences of collaboration.

More than 40,000 professionals in the sector have attended the Expo since it launched at Coventry Building Society Arena back in 2010.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We’re proud to still be the organiser’s venue of choice, 14 years on from hosting the very first event.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s event and all the new speakers and features that will be making an appearance.”

For more information about The Childcare & Education Expo, and to register for tickets, visit: childcareeducationexpo.co.uk/midlands/