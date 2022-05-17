If you like these images of the natural world, check out the thought-provoking Anne Guest exhibition at Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery to find out how they were created

It is the latest Hands on History occasion and takes place this Saturday, May 21, from 11am – 4pm.

A spokesman said: “Join us on a journey to discover our collections this Saturday. Explore with us as we reveal objects themed around transportation. Come take a journey as we travel through ice and snow, through water, and through our everyday streets.

“Our Hands on History events represent a unique opportunity to handle some of the wonderful artefacts from the museum’s collections. The sessions are free and there is no need to book - just drop in between 11 am and 4 pm in the picture gallery. Come, see, hold, and be inspired by our travel items on Saturday.”

The museum also has a number of exhibitions on offer at the moment.

Shadows in the Sun by Anne Guest explores the natural world through cyanotypes, the oldest photographic printing technique, while Nuneaton Festival of Arts – Craft and Needlework - showcases local talent. There’s also a last chance to see the Tsuba exhibition which explores the design work on Japanese sword guards.

Also coming up this week is a free storytelling session for under-5s on Wednesday, May 18.